One killed, five injured in e-way accident

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:07 IST

Pune One person was killed and five sustained injuries after the car they were travelling from Mumbai to Pune met with an accident at km 77 near Ozarde village on Pune-Mumbai expressway on Friday.

According to the police, the driver fell asleep at the wheel, lost control over the car and hit the road divider.

The deceased has been identified as Mangesh Laxman Kasekar (45), while the injured have been identified as Sandeep Laxman Kasekar(52), Santosh Laxman Kasekar (43),Jankibai Laxman Kasekar (68), Supriya Sudhakar Misal (49), Jagruti Sandeep Kasekar (27) and Rachna Dadu Bandarkar (35). Pavana hospital authorities said the injured are out of danger.

Talegaon Dabhade police station incharge Amarnath Waghmode said that the victims include family members and friends who had gone to Mumbai to attend a function and were returning when the incident took place. “The driver dozed off, lost control on his car and hit the divider leading to the accident,” said Waghmode. A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged in connection with the accident. The body was handed over to the relatives after a spot panchnama was conducted by the police.