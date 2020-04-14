One more Covid-19 case in GB Nagar; 11 patients discharged

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:00 IST

Noida:

Amid the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, 11 persons undergoing treatment for the deadly virus were discharged from the hospitals on Tuesday after being cured. However, a 53-year-old woman from Supertech Capetown was found positive for Sars-CoV-2 virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 80 in the district, officials said.

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida discharged five patients on Tuesday afternoon, six patients were released by Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital in Noida Sector 30.

In total, 25 patients have been discharged till now in the district. According to the officials, of 26 Covid-19 patients at GIMS, 17 have been discharged.

On Saturday, two discharged patients were called back after their third sample report came positive following a technical glitch at the Aligarh Muslim University’s laboratory. However, one of the two patients was discharged again on Tuesday.

Dr Saurabh Shrivastava, head of medicine department at GIMS who is also heading the team of doctors treating Covid-19 patients, suggests that giving medicines to asymptomatic patients have resulted in their early recovery. “Most of hospitals are not giving medicines to asymptomatic patients, but we have been doing that. We have given medicines to all our asymptomatic patients which resulted in early recovery. In the tests conducted after a week, we have got the viral clearance of the patients which means we stopped the infection within seven days,” he said.

The authorities at GIMS are expecting to discharge remaining nine patients in the coming days.

“We are expecting that in coming few days all our remaining patients will be discharged. If the viral clearance comes in one week, then still the patient is supposed to be in the hospital for two weeks as per the protocol,” added Shrivastva.

Patients are being given hydroxychloroquine for one week and Tamiflu for five days in the first week. If the viral clearance report is negative, then only hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are given in the second week, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the woman who was found positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday is linked to the chain of Ceasefire company in Sector 135. Till now, 51 persons have been found positive for the infection with direct or indirect links to Ceasefire.

On late Monday night, GB Nagar witnessed 16 new Covid-19 cases which included a person from Delhi who had links with Ceasefire. The Delhi resident will not be counted in GB Nagar, although he is being treated in Noida, the officials said. This was highest number of positive cases found in one day in the district since the outbreak started on March 12.

Of the 16 cases, nine linked to Ceasefire are from sectors 5 and 8, two are members of Tablighi Jamaat from Kulesra village in Greater Noida, three from a private hospital in Sector 62, one health care professional, while the source of infection of a girl from Eta Sector, Greater Noida is yet to be found out.

“All the persons who have been found positive were already under quarantine at our government centres which shows that our strategy is working. We have been keeping people under quarantine who are primary or secondary connections of the infected persons,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The district administration received over 250 reports on Monday. All the reports have come from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Sector 62. The Aligarh Muslim University had also sent pending reports to NIB to reduce extra load.