One more tests positive in Agra, cases up to seven

One more tests positive in Agra, cases up to seven

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:24 IST
AGRA Another person tested positive for Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) in Agra on Sunday. The woman, ‘infected with heavy virus load’, is wife of a man who was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday. With this, the number of confirmed cases went up to seven in Taj city, said officials.

Doctors were preparing to shift the couple to Delhi for further treatment.

Chief medical officer (Agra) Dr Mukesh Vats said authorities at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow will take a call on reconfirmation test at the NIV Lab in Pune.

“The woman was admitted to the isolation ward at Agra’s District Hospital on Sunday, but preparations were on to shift the couple to Delhi for better treatment,” he said.

Official in Agra claimed that the man and his wife, who tested positive, had already been quarantined and were under observation.

Earlier, 39 samples were collected in Agra and sent to the KGMU in Lucknow on Friday. One person tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of positive cases to six on Saturday.

This man was employed at a unit of the family, which had returned from Italy. Five of this family had tested positive and were undergoing treatment at an isolation ward at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Earlier, six members of this family were referred to the Safdurjung Hospital after being tested positive by the KGMU lab. After their samples were sent to NIV Lab in Pune for reconfirmation, five were found positive and one tested negative.

