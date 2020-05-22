e-paper
One-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Dadri, couple booked

One-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Dadri, couple booked

His grandfather alleged that their neighbour Sombir and his wife Rajo had kidnapped his grandson and drowned him in the water tank due to some old enmity.

May 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A one-year-old boy died after drowning in a water tank at Dadri’s Sonf village on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 8:00pm when the boy identified as Rakshit was playing outside a plot of land owned by his family.

In his complaint , the boy’s grandfather Satbir said his wife Rajli had gone to the plot along with their grandson at around 7.45pm. “Rakshit went missing from the main gate when my wife was inside. We started looking around but could not find him. At last, my elder son Jai Bhagwan went to our neighbour Sombir’s house and found the child drowned in the water tank there,” he said.

Satbir alleged that their neighbour Sombir and his wife Rajo had kidnapped his grandson and drowned him in the water tank due to some old enmity.

Bond Kalan sub-inspector Ram Avtar said Sombir and his wife Rajo have been booked under Sections 302(murder) and 364 (kidnapping for ransom) of the IPC.

“A manhunt has been launched to nab the couple,” he added.

