One year rigourous imprisonment to Ambala youth

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:18 IST

The district court, Chandigarh awarded a year’s rigorous imprisonment to a 27-year-old resident of Ambala for causing grievous hurt to a doctor in the city. Besides this a fine of Rs 2000 was also imposed on Hunny from Jandali in Ambala City.

According to the prosecution, on October 4, 2017, Dr Vijay Anand, who lived in Sector 27-B, Chandigarh, said in his complaint that when he was returning from a petrol pump after having his scooter refuelled, a young man came before his scooter requesting him to stop. The youth asked for a lift, but since he was drunk, the doctor refused.

Following this, the youth snatched his helmet and punched him on his nose, leading to a fracture. When the doctor screamed for help as few passers by rescued him. An FIR was registered at sector 34 police station against the youth for an offence punishable under sections of Indian Penal Code.

Defence counsel argued that the accused was innocent and a false case has been registered against him. They contested that the complainant Dr Vijay had concocted a false story to implicate him.

However, after hearing the arguments the court held him guilty and handed him rigorous imprisonment of one year, under sections 325(Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint.) of Indian Penal Code.