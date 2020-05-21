Online liquor sale allowed in Navi Mumbai

cities

Stand-alone shops, e-commerce activity and home delivery of liquor will start in Navi Mumbai from May 22.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to allow these non-essential services in non-red zones only.

Municipal commissioner Annsaheb Misal said, “We have decided to permit stand-alone shops outside containment areas. Electric hardware, plumbing and tyre shops will be allowed to operate from 9am to 5pm.The online liquor delivery will be allowed but the liquor shops will be closed.”