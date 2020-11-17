e-paper
Home / Cities / Online teaching to continue at Panjab University, affiliated colleges for now

Online teaching to continue at Panjab University, affiliated colleges for now

DUI said the decision will be reviewed in due course of time depending on the pandemic situation

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Panjab University has decided that for now online classes will continue for the current semester in all its departments, regional centres and affiliated colleges, instead of students being called to the campuses.

This comes after the University Grants Commission issued guidelines earlier this month for colleges and universities across the nation to restart classes, after consultations with state governments.

In an official communique on Tuesday, the university said the decision has been taken on the basis of detailed deliberations.

Dean university instruction (DUI) RK Singla said the decision will be reviewed in due course of time depending on the pandemic situation.

Ayush Kumar, a University Institute of Engineering and Technology student and NSUI general secretary, said: “The decision is appropriate. Students will have to travel from various places to reach the campus if the university reopens, leading to risk of infection.” He, however, called for rationalisation of the schedule for online classes and facility of e-books for students.

Mritunjay Kumar, president, Panjab University Teachers Association, also sought proper technical support for teachers taking online classes.

According to UGC guidelines, universities and colleges have to make adequate arrangements for the safety of students, faculty and staff. They have been asked to go for a phased opening of campuses with social distancing, mandatory masks and other Covid safety protocols in place.

UT education department’s decision likely today

After holding a meeting with the stakeholders last week, the Chandigarh education department is expected to take the decision on opening colleges in the city on Wednesday. According to sources in the department, colleges might be reopened from next week in a phased manner.

