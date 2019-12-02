OP Chautala’s aide Barshami faces FIR for irregularities in land deal

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:32 IST

Indian National Lok Dal (supremo) Om Prakash Chautala’s former political adviser Sher Singh Barshami has been booked for irregularities in a land deal.

Barshami, who is already is serving a 10-year jail term in the JBT teachers recruitment scam along with Chautala and his son Ajay, has now been booked under Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Radaur police station of Yamunanagar on the directions of the district court.

When contacted, Radaur police station in-charge Gurdev Singh said the FIR was registered on the complaint of Karambir Singh of Khurdban village of Yamunanagar.

Karambir alleged that Barshami had taken ₹45 lakh from a person on the pretext of selling a 96-kanal land belonging to him. The matter dates back to July 2016, as stated by the complainant.

WAS OUT ON PAROLE

As per information, Barshami, 69, the former INLD MLA from Ladwa assembly segment, had come out on parole in the JBT scam, on medical grounds when the CBI team contacted the Radaur police for his arrest.

As per information, Barshami had surrendered in the district court on Saturday following which he was arrested and sent to two days’ police remand. On Monday, after his remand expired, he was produced in the court again. The police had sought seven days’ remand for recovery of the money and forged documents from him but the court has sent him on two days’ remand.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Yamunanagar superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh said, “Yes a CBI team had also reached Radaur on Monday, but he was already in police remand.”

He, however, did not divulge more details.

Barshami, who was considered close to the Chautala family, remained MLA in 2009. In 2014, the INLD gave ticket to his wife Bachan Kaur and in 2019, his daughter-in-law Sapna Barshami contested on an INLD ticket from Ladwa unsuccessfully.