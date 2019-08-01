Opponents of Bill say it will promote quackery

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:41 IST

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan hailed the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019 as revolutionary and a watershed in regulating medical education in the country, but medical professionals were divided, with a section supporting it and others calling it ‘draconian’ and ‘undemocratic’.

There were several points on which differences have emerged but the most vehemently opposed clause of the bill is Section 32 that gives ‘limited licence to practice medicine at mid-level as community health providers to persons connected with modern scientific medical profession’. A section of the medical fraternity maintained that it would promote quackery.

“…This is nothing but legalising quackery in India… Who will guarantee that these ‘legalised quacks’ will work in villages only? Limiting the scope of their practice also will be an impractical challenge… will open the floodgates for licencing 3.5 lakhs ‘legalised quacks’. This amounts to ‘licence to kill,” wrote Indian Medical Association to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Jairam Ramesh, who is a member of Rajya Sabha and part of the standing committee that recommended changes in the Bill, pointed out during the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the controversial section was not a part of the original bill that was referred to the parliamentary standing committee for review in January 2018.

In the absence of doctors, mid-level health providers are the best option, say those in favour of the Bill. “At least some care is available to patients if there are no doctors are around, especially in rural areas. Young doctors resist from joining rural health facilities largely due to lack of facilities. Until government improves infrastructure in villages that attracts doctors, this should work,” says Dr Girish Tyagi, president, Delhi Medical Association, which is supporting the Bill.

