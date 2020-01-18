Opposition has relationship with SIMI, PFI: Yogi

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 20:55 IST

Chief minister Yogi Aditynath on Saturday accused opposition parties of having relations with outfits like SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) and Popular Front of India (PFI) for creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a rally in favour of CAA in Varanasi, Yogi said, “Entire opposition was doing betrayal with the country as it was not able to identify emerging power of India. The Congress, SP, BSP should make it clear, what is their relation with organisations like SIMI and PFI.”

“Why these parties are supporting SIMI and PFI by ignoring their anti-social activities. Their support to the banned organisations exposes their character,” CM added.

CM said, “…At the time of division of the country, father of nation Mahatma Gandhi had made it clear that India’s doors for the minorities (including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and others) of Pakistan at the time of division should always remain open. Thereafter, the then Congress government enacted citizenship law in 1955. But present Congress leadership is protesting against CAA.”

“These people are throwing a challenge to the federal structure of India. Therefore, we are here to clear the confusion. CAA is a humanitarian act”, CM remarked.

Yogi said that Baba Sahab had opposed creation of Pakistan, but Jogendra Nath Mandal, who was in favour of division, went to Pakistan at the time of division and he was made law minister in Pakistan. He said Mandal, however, had to resign from his post and returned to India three years later before dying in oblivion. Those who betrayed their motherland met the same fate, he added.

Yogi told BJP workers to remove confusion by telling truth about CAA to the people. He said that CAA was for giving the citizenship and not for snatching it but the opposition parties were spreading lies on the CAA.

He said strict action was ensured against those, who indulged in arson during protests against the CAA and recovery was being made from them. As a result, they are coming with the cheque and saying “sorry”, he added.

CM said when the constitution of the country was accepted, there was no article 370 in the constitution. In 1952, Congress leadership had included Article 370 in the constitution, despite disapproval by Baba Sahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who had apprehended that this very article would become a cause of separatism in the country, he added.

He said that article 370, which was cause of the separatism in the country, was finally ended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.