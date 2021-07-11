Home / Cities / Others / 1 held for Ara contractor’s murder
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST

A notorious criminal wanted in murder of a young contractor was arrested from Kuberchak area under Koilwar police station in Ara district late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police seized one country-made pistol, five cartridges and his mobile phone from his possession.

Bhojpur SP Rakesh Kumar Dubey said the arrested accused, who hails from Rohtas district, confessed to his involvement in the contractor’s murder that took place on July 4 over an encroachment dispute.

The arrested accused has a criminal antecedent and is facing about a dozen cases, including murder, police said.

