1 million fewer women than men vaccinated in Pune district

PUNE A stark disparity between men and women vaccine beneficiaries is seen in Pune district, as one million fewer women have been vaccinated as compared to men.

The difficulty in access for women to get the vaccine and also misconceptions about side effects on the menstrual cycle and fertility, has led to fewer women stepping out to get the vaccine.

Even as 4.8 million men have got the vaccine, only 3.8 million women have got the jab.

As per the CoWin website as of Tuesday evening, Pune district has reported 8.739 million vaccinations in total, of which 6.294 million have got the first dose and 2.444 million have got both doses.

Of these 8.739 million, 4.865 million are men and 3.871 million are women. A nominal 1,756 are from the third gender. This disparity among women beneficiaries when compared to men highlights the difficulties women face when it comes to access to healthcare.

Kiran Moghe, president of the Pune Zilla Kamgaar Sanghatana and a women’s rights activist said, “There is a gender diparity among men and women with regards to vaccines and there could be multiple reasons for the same. Based on our experience we have found that women consider their own health as secondary and so when free vaccines at government centres are not available, or located very far, then they prefer to delay it or ignore it.”

“Cost becomes a deterrent and so the government needs to take remedial steps like easy access to vaccine centres and also more government centres. We found that in Pune, house workers hesitate to get the vaccines due to misconceptions about side effects of the vaccine and that even a day’s off would mess with their finances and so they avoid taking the vaccine.”

The gender disparity is not exclusive to Pune. At the state level, of the 64 million doses administered, 29.3 million have been given to women and 34.7 million have been given to men. With regards to the third gender only 11,691 have been vaccinated in Maharashtra.