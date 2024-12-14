100 cr plan for waste disposal at Bandhwari landfill

Gurugram: A ₹100 crore plan for the disposal of over 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Bandhwari Solid Waste Treatment Plant has been submitted for approval to the Department of Urban Local Bodies (ULB). The plan is expected to be cleared in the upcoming purchase committee meeting, chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, MCG officials said. Currently, the Bandhwari site holds approximately 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, down from an estimated 32 lakh tonnes four years ago. (HT PHOTO)

The proposal comes ahead of the December 17 deadline for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to submit a status report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the progress of waste disposal at the Bandhwari plant. Earlier this year, MCG had assured the NGT via an affidavit that the entire waste mountain would be cleared by December 2024. However, with the target unmet, the corporation is set to request an additional six months to complete the process.

Currently, the Bandhwari site holds approximately 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, down from an estimated 32 lakh tonnes four years ago. The site previously dealt with waste disposal under contracts with agencies whose agreements have since expired. The new plan involves engaging three new agencies to clear the remaining waste.

MCG commissioner Ashok Garg said, “The ₹100 crore plan for the disposal of legacy waste at Bandhwari has been sent for approval. It will be presented in the meeting chaired by the chief minister.”

Garg said that the Bandhwari plant receives about 2,000 tonnes of waste daily from Gurugram and an additional 1,000 tonnes from Faridabad. The MCG has claimed a daily disposal capacity of 10,000 tonnes at the site. “Environmentalists and local activists have kept up pressure on MCG following a case filed with the NGT, seeking accountability and timely action to address the environmental hazards posed by the towering pile of waste,” he said.

The NGT has previously criticized the delays and inefficiencies in waste management at Bandhwari, highlighting the impact on the region’s environment and public health. The MCG’s inability to meet its earlier commitments has intensified scrutiny, prompting this renewed effort to accelerate waste disposal operations.

The proposed ₹100 crore plan outlines a comprehensive strategy to ensure the removal of all remaining waste, alongside measures to prevent future accumulation. The committee’s decision will determine when the project begins, marking a significant step toward resolving Gurugram’s long-standing waste crisis.