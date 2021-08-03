100% vaccination in 42 villages of Charkhi Dadri

As many as 42 villages out of 172 in Charkhi Dadri district have achieved 100 vaccination target for all those above 18 years of age. Balkra public health centre (PHC) has emerged the first PHC in the state where 100% vaccination has been done for all above 18 in 10 villages falling under it.

Dadri immunisation officer Dr Ashish Maan said they have set-up a target to administer doses to 3.30 lakh beneficiaries in the district, out of which 2.82 lakh people have got the first jab and 68,000 people received the second jab too.

“As many 42 villages have achieved 100 vaccination and Balkra PHC has become the first rural centre in the state to inoculate all its population covering 10 villages. All this was possible due to the hard work of the employees of the district administration and health department,” he added.

The local health department had focused on bringing more and more people to health centres for inoculation when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

“We have used roadways buses, vehicles provided by Haryana Police and some private vehicles to ferry people from their homes to vaccination sites. We were the first in Haryana to launch a vaccination drive for physically challenged people and nearly 900 of them have been given the jab,” Maan added.

Dr Deepika Dhanda, medical officer at Balkra PHC, said 100% vaccination in all 10 villages falling under her PHC, was achieved due to joint efforts of ANMs, GNMs, staff nurses, local village heads, youths and other social groups.