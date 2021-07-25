Home / Cities / Others / 100-feet high national flags to come up at five places in Delhi before August 15
100-feet high national flags to come up at five places in Delhi before August 15

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government has shortlisted five locations for setting up national flags on 100-feet high poles by August 15 as part of its larger plan to install 500 flags across the city, said a senior government official on Sunday.

The five locations that have been shortlisted are in assembly segments New Delhi, which is represented by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal; deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s assembly constituency Patparganj; health minister Satyendar Jain’s constituency Shakur Basti; Kalkaji, represented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi; and Dwarka represented by AAP’s Vinay Mishra.

The senior official, who did not asked to be named, said Sisodia will chair a meeting on the matter on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting will also be attended by senior officials of the Public Works Department, a portfolio that comes under Jain.

“Circle officials in PWD were asked to identify 500 locations and submit the list to the chief minister’s office. The locations have been identified. Most of them are government schools and parks. The polls will be 100-feet high and the flags will be visible from a long distance. At in the five locations, preliminary work began last week,” said the official.

The Delhi government presented its seventh annual budget on March 9, and termed it a “deshbhakti (patriotism) budget”, in view of the nation celebrating 75th Independence Day this year. It announced a range of programmes and measures to evoke patriotism in citizens and Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, proposed 45 crore for installing the national flag at 500 different locations across Delhi. The government also allocated 20 crore for events to be held on themes such as Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

The flag project, however, was delayed in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the official.

