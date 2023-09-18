10k Muslim women to write to PM thanking him for ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’

As many as 10,000 Muslim women will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him for designating a day as ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’ which is celebrated on August 1, said social activist Najneen Ansari who along with several women celebrated PM Modi’s 73rd birthday at Subhash Bhavan in Indresh Nagar, Lamahi on Sunday. Women celebrate birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The women lit up 73 earthen lamps and celebrated PM Modi’s birthday by singing a song.

Ansari, who leads Muslim Mahila Foundation said that 10 thousand Muslim women will write a letter to the PM thanking him for announcing ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’. They will also thank the Prime Minister for making the Muslim women of India stronger than others of the community elsewhere in the world. They will also write letters to the heads of state of other countries asking them to work for the social security of Muslim women like PM Modi.

Ansari said that PM Modi is the guardian for Muslim daughters

Dr Rajeev Srivastava, national president of Vishal Bharat Sansthan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got Muslim women freed from the agony and pain of triple talaq.

Archana Bharatvanshi of the sansthan said that India will always be indebted to the PM for giving guarantee of social security to daughters.

Shabnam, Maroon, Zarina, Vajbunnisha, Shamsunnisha, Nagina, Najma, Dr Mridula Jaiswal, Khushi Raman Bharatvanshi, Ili Bharatvanshi, Ujala Bharatvanshi, Dakshita Bharatvanshi, Rita, Ramta, Poonam, Saroj, Bindu, Bechna, Prabhavati, Parvati, People like Geeta, Kalavati, Vidya and other participated in the event.

Muslim Women Rights Day celebrates the enactment of the law against Triple Talaq. This was announced by the government at the Centre.

On August 1, 2021, the then Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Government enacted the law against Triple Talaq on August 1, 2019 which made the social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offense.

