‘11 IIT (BHU) alumni crack UPSC’

Eleven alumni of IIT (BHU) Varanasi have cleared the Civil Services Examination 2023 conducted by UPSC. BHU campus (Pic for representation)

In a press statement, IIT (BHU) Varanasi announced the names of these candidates along with their branch of engineering here on Monday.

Dean research & development Prof Vikash Kumar Dubey said that this remarkable achievement underscores the dedication and resilience of IIT (BHU) Varanasi’s alumni, who consistently excel in the challenging UPSC examination.

With 10 alumni securing top ranks in 2022 and 5 in 2021, this achievement further solidifies the institute’s position as a frontrunner in the field of civil services, he said.

Among some of the top rankers over the years are Gaurav Budania (AIR 13 in UPSC 2020), Ashish and Shruti Rajlakshmi (AIR 23 and 25 in UPSC 2021), and Suryabhan Yadav and Sanskriti Somani (AIR 27 and 49 in UPSC 2022).

List of top rankers in UPSC 2023

AIR 111: Arfa Usmani (2018)

AIR 118: Siddharth Srivastava (MEC 2017)

AIR 327: Aayush Shrivastava (MEC 2022)

AIR 360: Nirdesh Gangwar (MIN 2020)

AIR 451: Abhijeet Pandey (MIN 2016)

AIR 489: Harshvardhan Pandey (CIV 2016)

AIR 503: Aditya Kesari (CIV 2022)

AIR 647: Yogender Meena (MEC 2019)

AIR 857: Shubham Kumar Mahato (MIN 2020)

AIR 930: Ritu Meena (CER 2017)

AIR 960: Vijay Pratap Singh (CHE 2018)