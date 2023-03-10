11 out of 12 Nagaland MLAs crorepatis; no criminal cases against them: ADR report

11 out of 12 ministers in the Nagaland assembly 2023 are crorepatis while chief minister Neiphiu Rio has over ₹45 crore in declared assets, making him the wealthiest among the others, poll watchdog association of democratic reforms (ADR) revealed on Thursday. The Nagaland legislative assembly elections were held in the state on February 27. (Representative file image)

ADR and the Nagaland election watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the minister in the Nagaland assembly and noted that all 12 ministers had no pending criminal cases against them.

Eight ministers had declared their education qualification was between Class 8th and 12th pass whereas the remaining four had a graduation degree.

This is also the first time that a woman minister has been elected in the Nagaland assembly.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)’s Salhoutuonuo Kruse is the only woman in the Nagaland assembly from the Western Angami constituency.

Kruse has studied till Class 12 and has recorded assets of over ₹13 crore, making her the third richest minister in the Nagaland assembly.

The report further noted that eight of the 12 ministers had declared their age between 51 and 80 while the other four were aged between 41 and 50.

The Nagaland legislative assembly elections were held in the state on February 27 this year for the 60-member assembly. The results were declared on March 2.

The alliance of the NDPP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the elections with a majority of seats (37), while seven other parties and four independent candidates shared the 23 remaining seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party emerged as the largest opposition party with seven seats, followed by the Naga Peoples Front with five seats. Congress, which contested on 23 seats failed to win any.