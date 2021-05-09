11,707 found with ILI symptoms in Prayagraj villages

District and the medical health department’s rapid response teams (RRTs) have identified 11,707 suspected patients having influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms during the five-day mega testing drive launched in 3,178 villages of 23 development blocks of Prayagraj district from May 5, which concluded on Sunday, informed officials.

Based on the principle of the test, trace and treat, the aggressive drive was undertaken with the help of special teams of medical and paramedical staff assisted by accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs).

“This house-to-house survey concluded on Sunday and was undertaken as part of a state-wide effort to identify suspected patients of coronavirus, test them and ensure treatment/medicines/admissions of those found infected and in need. A detailed micro-plan was prepared for this mission, and it was according to this that the exercise was undertaken,” said Dr Rishi Sahai, the district Covid nodal officer.

“During the five-day exercise, the teams identified 11,707 with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms in the rural areas of the district including 1805 detected on May 5, 2520 on May 6, 2867 on May 7, 2371 were discovered on May 8 and 2144 on May 9. Of them, rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR tests of the majority of them have been performed and the rest would be tested till Tuesday,” he said while saying the data of Covid positive cases found among these suspected patients were yet to reach him.

During this exercise, the members of RRTs distributed 9,169 medicine kits as well, among the suspected patients including 338 on May 5, 1934 on May 6, 2656 on May 7, 2095 on May 8 and 2146 on May 9, he added.

Dr Sahai said over 4,100 rapid response teams (RRTs) scoured the district’s hinterland as part of the house-to-house initiative covering around 6 lakh houses in 3178 villages located in 23 development blocks of the district.

“One team was deputed for every 1000 members of the population, consisting of at least two members including a local ASHA or Anganwadi worker or ANM, a school teacher or member of the local nigrani samiti. Each team was dedicated to a specifically designated area undertaking house-to-house visits between 8am and 2pm each day,” he added.

“The team members also spread awareness regarding Covid-19 among the people and also explained the ways to protect themselves from the virus. Anyone found with suspected symptoms was listed and sent for testing. They also distributed free medicine kits. The team leaders were required to file a daily report in the set format about the houses surveyed and list of suspected patients found etc till 4pm on the designated surveillance portal (upcovid19tracks.in) and also deposit a copy of this report at the local community or primary health centre,” Dr Sahai said.

In the Pratappur development block, around 200 RRTs were active as part of the exercise. The medical superintendent in charge of Pratappur community health centre Dr Sayeed Ahmed, who was overseeing the exercise in the area, said over 55 positive cases were identified in Pratappur in the first two days itself and all had been provided free medical kits and home isolated after due counselling.

“The target was to test 100 suspected cases each day,” he added.