11-day Braj Raj Utsav to begin in Mathura on Nov 5

Mathura will host an 11-day event titled Braj Raj Utsav, starting November 5, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. The venue for the festival will be the railway ground in Mathura (File)

The festival will kick off with a performance by actor Ashutosh Rana on the theme of Ramayana, titled Hanare Ram, with singer Kailash Kher also set to perform during the event.

State cabinet minister Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary and Mathura MP Hema Malini will inaugurate Braj Raj Utsav on November 5.

The venue for the festival is the railway ground in Mathura, featuring a variety of programmes focused on art, culture, and folk traditions.

Highlights include a devotional performance by Padma Shri awardees Ustad Ahmad Hussain and Mohammed Hussain on November 6, a Jhansi Ki Rani presentation by Himanshu Vajpayee on November 7, and Braj Sangeet by Gopal Das Chaturvedi on November 8. A dance drama based on Ram Ki Shakti Puja and a presentation by Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra on November 8 and 9 are also major attractions, along with a dance drama on the life of Meera Bai by Dimpy Mishra on November 11.

On November 12, the Bhajan Sandhya will feature the Mishra brothers, and Kailash Kher will headline the event on the night of November 13. Braj Raj Utsav will conclude with a Kavi Sammelan on November 15.

The venue will also host stalls showcasing handicrafts and food, along with an exhibition themed One District, One Product, where visitors can explore items from 20 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

Approximately 250 local artistes will enhance the event, performing daily from 4:00 pm. to 7:00 pm. throughout Braj Raj Utsav.