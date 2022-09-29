12 killed, 75 injured in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh

Twelve people were killed and 75 others were injured in two separate road accidents reported from Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki districts of the state on Wednesday morning.

Ten people were killed and 41 others were injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini truck in Kheri.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Aditynath expressed grief over the incident. The PM announced ₹2 lakh financial assistance from Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the dependents of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 relief to the injured. Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

The incident took place when the private bus, on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurahara, collided with a mini truck coming from opposite direction on Aira bridge on national highway 730, deputy superintendent of police Pritam Pal Singh said.

He said eight of the deceased have been identified as Jitendra (25), Kaushal Kishore (58), Surendra Kumar Chaurasiya (35), Azimun (55), Sagir (45), Munnu Mishra (16), Arya Nigam (8) all of Dhaurahra tehsil and Saraswati Prasad Verma (94) of Lucknow. The identity of the remaining two deceased is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer (CMO) informed that 12 of the injured had been sent to the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow for better treatment as their condition was critical while 29 others were under treatment at the district hospital.

Divisional commissioner, Lucknow Roshan Jacob, DM of Lakhimpur Kheri Mahendra Bahadur Singh, SP of Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjiv Suman visited the hospital after the rescue operation and met the survivors.

The authorities ensured proper treatment of the injured and assured them of full aid and assistance.

“Deeply saddened by the news of death of many people in a road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” read a tweet from the President’s official twitter handle.

In another incident in Barabanki district, two persons were killed and 34 others were injured when the tractor trolley in which they were travelling was hit by a truck from behind near Kotwa overbridge on the Ayodhya highway early Wednesday morning. Police said the injured have been admitted to the district hospital from where six people with serious injuries were referred to the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow for better treatment.

The police said people belonging to Katka village were going to attend a function in the tractor trolley in Ramsanehighat area when a speeding truck hit it from behind. On hearing the screams of the victims, the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. They also helped in rushing the victims to hospital where Malti Devi (55) and Suvi (5) succumbed to injuries.

Additional superintendent of police, Akhilesh Narayan said that all the injured were admitted to hospital of which six have been sent to Lucknow. He said the truck driver fled after leaving the vehicle at a little distance from the accident site.

