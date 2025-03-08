12 times more educated unemployed than uneducated ones in Prayagraj: Data

Prayagraj—which is home to ‘Oxford of the East’, state’s only NIT and only state open varsity besides a state university, a rural university, an agriculture university and an IIIT— and often dubbed as the educational capital of the state, has 12 times more ‘educated unemployed’ than uneducated ones, shows data of the Prayagraj’s Regional Employment office. (Pic for representation only)

As per its records, people of rural areas are facing the brunt of unemployment more than the cities. Between January and December 2024, 12,120 educated and 2,069 uneducated unemployed got registered with the office through its designated portal.

If the previous registrations are added, a total of 1,71,693 unemployed are registered with the office here. Among these, the number of uneducated unemployed is 13,042 while the number of educated unemployed is 12 times more than this at 1,58,651, said officials of the Regional Employment office here.

Maximum registrations by graduates

Among the 14,189 unemployed who registered with the regional employment office between January 1 and December 31, 2024, a maximum of 3,809 are graduates. Among the remaining, 2,408 are Intermediate pass, 775 are High School pass, 989 are postgraduates, 1,313 are diploma holders even as 1,640 are educated below high school level while 438 are trained in other professions.

Only about one fourth of the registered unemployed are women. The number of unemployed men is 11,281 while female is 2,908, shared officials citing official data.

Looking for jobs at an age of over 40 years

It is not that only the young people are looking for jobs. Thousands of people who have crossed 40 years of age are also in search of jobs. A look at the registrations in the employment office shows that there are 4,528 unemployed people who have crossed 40 years of age but their search for a job is not over.