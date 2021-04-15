121 more ICU/HDU beds added to Lucknow’s med instts in 24 hrs: Minister

LUCKNOW The medical education department has increased 121 ICU/HDU beds in medical institutes in the last 24 hours and efforts are on to further increase the numbers, said medical education minister Suresh Khanna, in a press statement on Wednesday.

He said the target is 400 beds at Integral institute, 700 at Era Medical College and 500 at TS Mishra Medical Colleges and work is being done in this regard.

“Era is now a dedicated Covid facility. There are 120 ICU beds at Integral Institute and 200 more will be arranged. Also, 150 ICU/HDU beds will be available by April 15, while 100 beds will be made available at Super Speciality Institute. At Career Institute, 300 beds, including 50 ICU beds, will be made available,” said the minister.

He said 1,000 beds are available at KGMU, SGPGI and RMLIMS while work is on to increase these numbers.