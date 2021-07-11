Home / Cities / Others / 124 fresh cases in Punjab, lowest since June 2020
Over 41,000 Covid19 tests were conducted on Saturday. (HT Photo)
124 fresh cases in Punjab, lowest since June 2020

The state had see lower than 124 cases in June 2020; in the second wave, that is assumed to be have started from January 1 this year, the lowest number of cases registered on any one day was 129 on January 26
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:13 AM IST

Chandigarh Punjab recorded 124 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the lowest number of cases in a single day over the past year. The state had see lower than 124 cases in June 2020; in the second wave, that is assumed to be have started from January 1 this year, the lowest number of cases registered on any one day was 129 on January 26.

A medical bulletin recorded the fatalities and infections to 16,177 and 5,97,469, respectively. The number of active cases stands at 1,674, it said, adding the number of recoveries has reached 5,79,618.

The state’s positivity rate of 0.3% is also the lowest in the second wave; over 41,000 tests were conducted today.

Six people lost their lives to the viral infection on Saturday. Amritsar topped the list of fresh cases at 15; followed by 13 in Bathinda, 13 in Jalandhar, nine in Patiala and eight each in Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Sangrur. As many as 248 people were declared recovered on Saturday. Over 52,000 doses of Covid vaccine were administered on Saturday.

