12-year-old makes it to India Book of Amazing Records

Gurugram: Yashika Rohilla, a 12-year-old student of Class 6 at the Kitzy Public School in Gurugram, made it to the India Book of Amazing Records on Tuesday. She bagged the honour after she participated in and won a letter-writing competition held to mark 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission in October 2024. Yashika Rohilla, a Class 6 student from KIIT Jee Public School, has secured a place in the India Book of Amazing Records, in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The event, organised by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the state education department, encouraged students to address their letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 1,25,000 students from 270 schools in Gurugram participated but Yashika stood out with her message.

Yashika has been a sanitation brand ambassador for MCG for the past two years and actively participates in various cleanliness drives.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the support of my family, teachers, and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. I will continue following my passion to spread the message of the Swachh Bharat Mission,” she said while thanking senior officials of the MCG.

“Yashika’s accomplishment is not just a matter of pride for our school but also an example of how children can significantly contribute to social causes like Swachh Bharat,” said Sangeeta Kataria, principal, Kitzy Public School.

Moreover, Yashika shared that her motivation for cleanliness comes from Prime Minister Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign, the efforts of the MCG, and the values instilled in her by her parents. “PM Modi’s vision helped me understand the importance of cleanliness, while MCG’s programs taught me that individual efforts can lead to community-level changes. Also my parents have always taught me to prioritise cleanliness in daily life,” said Yashika.

Her father, Satyabir Singh Rohilla, press relations officer at MCG said, “Yashika started her journey in 2021 with a video campaign against polythene use titled Anpadh Aunty. Since then, she has been actively working on awareness drives. We fully support her in all academic, sports, and social initiatives. She is also a yellow-belt in Taekwondo and a talented badminton player,” he said .

The young achiever aspires to meet Prime Minister Modi one day and draws inspiration from him. Her long-term goal is to become an IAS officer and work towards the betterment of society. “I believe meeting the PM, even briefly, will be a dream come true,” she said.