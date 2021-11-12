1.31 lakh students in Punjab take National Achievement Survey-2021

As many as 1.31 lakh students of 3,722 schools in Punjab on Friday took the much-awaited National Achievement Survey, 2021, aimed at assessing competencies of students of students of third, fifth, eighth and tenth grades.

Also read: Punjab elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

At least 7,000 students appeared for the exam in 208 government and private schools in Ludhiana district alone. A sample of 30 students from each class of the selected schools appeared for the exam.

The field invigilators (FIs) deputed for the exam reached the schools at 7.30am following which they conducted a draw to select the final sample of students to appear in the exam. “The FIs chose the students randomly as slips were picked by them. Videography of the process was done following which the selected sample of 30 students of Class 5 in our school took the exam,” said Brinder Chawla of the Punjab Agricultural University’s Government Senior Secondary Smart School.

As many as 337 FIs were appointed for the exam in Ludhiana, including teachers, lecturers, block mentors, district mentors and representatives from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

Teachers take written exams, too

According to officials, there were two invigilators for Class 3 students and one each for Classes 8 and 10.

Students initially took the written (objective type) exam followed by the pupil questionnaire (PQ) session where they were asked questions related to their fellow students, families and teachers.

The subject teachers of math, science, English and social studies also took the written exam pertaining to teachers’ questionnaire (TQ) and schools’ questionnaire (SQ), where they were asked school-related questions as part of the survey.

The NAS exam concluded at 2.30pm.

Pargat hopeful of Punjab bagging first position

Punjab education minister Pargat Singh lauded the education department along with principals, teachers and students for their efforts in preparing for the exam. “I hope Punjab bags the first position in the country,” he said.

Ludhiana district education officer Lakhvir Singh Samra said: “Our students, teachers and the school managements have worked hard for the NAS exam. We want to be the best in the country. I’m certain our students will make us proud,” he said.