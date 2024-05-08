14 in fray at Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat after 12 nominations rejected

Nomination papers of 12 candidates, including that of Shrikala Dhananjay Singh, at Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat were rejected after scrutiny. A total of 26 candidates had filed nominations for the seat and now only 14 candidates are in fray here. BSP replaced Shrikala Singh with Shyam Singh Yadav on May 6. (File)

In a press statement, district magistrate/district election officer Ravindra Kumar Mander said that the nomination papers were scrutinized in front of the candidates/representatives in the presence of general observer CB Balat and K Lilavati.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Out of the total 39 candidates (26 at Jaunpur parliamentary seat and 13 at Machhali Shahar parliamentary seat), nominations papers of 26 were found valid.

At Jaunpur Parliamentary constituency, nominations of Shrikala Singh-Bahujan Samaj Party, Shivkanya Kushwaha-Samajwadi Party, Sonu Singh- Chhatrapati Shivaji Bharatiya Garib Party, Yashwant Kumar Gupta- Gandhian People’s Party, Chandramani Pandey- Independent, Mohd Naushad Independent, Badre Alam- People’s Party of India (Democratic), Neelam Kumar- Samaj Parivartan Party, Shyamlal-Independent, Ashwani Kumar-Independent, Amit-Independent, Sanjeev Kumar Prajapati-Independent were rejected after the scrutiny. A total of 26 candidates had filed nominations out of which 12 nominations were rejected, he added.

A total of 13 candidates had filed nominations from Machhlishahr, in which the nomination of Janata Congress Party candidate Manoj Kumar has been cancelled.

Notably, the BSP replaced Shrikala Singh with Shyam Singh Yadav on Monday.