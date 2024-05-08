 14 in fray at Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat after 12 nominations rejected - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

14 in fray at Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat after 12 nominations rejected

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 08, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Out of the total 39 candidates (26 at Jaunpur parliamentary seat and 13 at Machhali Shahar parliamentary seat), nominations papers of 26 were found valid.

Nomination papers of 12 candidates, including that of Shrikala Dhananjay Singh, at Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat were rejected after scrutiny. A total of 26 candidates had filed nominations for the seat and now only 14 candidates are in fray here.

BSP replaced Shrikala Singh with Shyam Singh Yadav on May 6. (File)
BSP replaced Shrikala Singh with Shyam Singh Yadav on May 6. (File)

In a press statement, district magistrate/district election officer Ravindra Kumar Mander said that the nomination papers were scrutinized in front of the candidates/representatives in the presence of general observer CB Balat and K Lilavati.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Out of the total 39 candidates (26 at Jaunpur parliamentary seat and 13 at Machhali Shahar parliamentary seat), nominations papers of 26 were found valid.

At Jaunpur Parliamentary constituency, nominations of Shrikala Singh-Bahujan Samaj Party, Shivkanya Kushwaha-Samajwadi Party, Sonu Singh- Chhatrapati Shivaji Bharatiya Garib Party, Yashwant Kumar Gupta- Gandhian People’s Party, Chandramani Pandey- Independent, Mohd Naushad Independent, Badre Alam- People’s Party of India (Democratic), Neelam Kumar- Samaj Parivartan Party, Shyamlal-Independent, Ashwani Kumar-Independent, Amit-Independent, Sanjeev Kumar Prajapati-Independent were rejected after the scrutiny. A total of 26 candidates had filed nominations out of which 12 nominations were rejected, he added.

A total of 13 candidates had filed nominations from Machhlishahr, in which the nomination of Janata Congress Party candidate Manoj Kumar has been cancelled.

Notably, the BSP replaced Shrikala Singh with Shyam Singh Yadav on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 14 in fray at Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat after 12 nominations rejected

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On