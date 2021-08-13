14 members of Kasbe gang booked under MCOCA

The Yerwada police, on Friday, booked 14 members of Kasbe gang under the stringent provisions of MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) The gang members are currently lodged in Yerwada central prison.

The main accused, identified as Prafulla alias Gaddya Ganesh Kasbe, and 13 of his gang members, are accused of engaging in violence in the Laxminagar area of Yerawada.

Besides MCOCA, cases under IPC sections 307, 394, 452, 504, and 506 have been lodged against the accused.

Police inspector Yunus Shaikh said that during investigation it was found that Kasbe was the key person and ran the entire gang.

“The gang is involved in many illicit activities and offences ranging from attempted murder, to possession of illegal firearms,” he said.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta has given strict orders for invocation of MCOCA against criminals in the city.

A week ago, the Bund Garden police invoked MCOCA against Altaf, alias Bachkya Pathan, and nine of his gang members engaging in criminal activity in the railway station area.

Two arrested for theft

The Yerwada Police have arrested two persons, both employees, for stealing cash of ₹1.12 lakh from a shop located in Samrat Housing Society in Yerwada, where they worked.

The workers have been identified as Sunny, alias Bala Ravi Mohite (19), a resident of Yerwada gaothan and Cyril, alias Shannya Jaral Joseph (24), a resident of Parnakuti chowk.

Ruchika Sushil Jain, a resident of Laxminagar in Baner and owner of the shop named, “Heads up for Tales” had lodged a complaint with the police.

Jain in her FIR stated that the theft took place at around 6 pm on August 7. Inspector Yunus Shaikh said, “The duo have confessed to their involvement in the crime and are currently undergoing custodial interrogation. We have arrested them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he said.