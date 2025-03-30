144 women raped, 31 killed in Tripura in 2023-24: Home department report

AGARTALA: Tripura recorded a total of 144 rape incidents, and 31 women were murdered, in 2023-24, according to a report of the Home Department placed in the state Assembly. The Tripura home Department placed its report in the state Assembly. (Representational image)

In the same time period, 140 rape cases and 30 murder cases were booked in different police stations across the state. The police arrested 39 people in connection with these 30 murder cases while one was convicted by the court. Currently, six murder convicts are in jail, according to the report.

Another data from Home Department revealed that a total of 9,308 complaints were submitted at different police stations from 2023 till January this year. Of the total, investigations of 8,485 cases were completed and probe into another 823 cases are yet to be completed.

Earlier this January, chief minister Manik Saha said that overall crime rate declined to 19.3% last year according to the data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Tripura recorded the third lowest crime rate in the country.

He further said that crimes against women have declined by 55%, crimes related to properties declined by 45%, communal violence incidents by 75%, physical assaults declined by 38% and overall violence incidents declined by 37% in 2024.

On a separate note, the state police lodged a total of 123 cybercrime related cases and arrested a total of 74 persons for their alleged involvement in such cases in the last three years.

Added to it, a total of 1,797 persons including 1,626 males and 171 females were arrested from March 2023 till February this year for their alleged involvement in smuggling of contraband items and cannabis cultivation.

In this duration, a total of 994 cases related to Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) were lodged at different police stations in the state.