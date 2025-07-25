1.44cr cash recovered from forest dept official in Odisha: State vigilance

Odisha’s state vigilance department on Friday seized ₹1.44 crore in cash from a deputy ranger of forest department posted in Odisha’s Koraput district. He is likely to be arrested on Saturday after the vigilance officials assess all his movable and immovable properties. (HT sourced photo)

Following raids on premises of Rama Chandra Nepak, deputy ranger of forest department in Jeypore, the vigilance officials found ₹1.44 crore in cash, four gold biscuits and 16 gold coins concealed in a secret treasury in his Jeypore town flat, said Yashwant Jethwa, director of vigilance.

“Total cash recovery comes to approximately ₹1.44 crore. Counting machines have been deployed by our officials,” said Jethwa.

Acting on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the known sources of his income by Nepak, deputy ranger-cum-in-charge ranger, Jeypore forest range under Jeypore Forest Division, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the officer’s premises after warrants were issued by special vigilance judge, Jeypore at six places in Jeypore and Bhubaneswar.

The premises include the forest officer’s building on paternal land at NKT Road, PR Petta in Jeypore town, his two flats at Golden Height Residential Apartment in Jeypore town, flat of his brother at UMS Bhagabati Mansion in Bhubaneswar, house of his in-law at Sombar Tota in Jeypore town and office chamber at Jeypore Forest Range.

Also Read: ED seizes ₹44 lakh cash concealed in secret wall cupboard

Nepak joined as village forest worker in March 1989 in Social Forestry of Koraput Social Forestry Division and after merger of Social Forestry with Territorial Forest Division, he was posted in Jeypore Forest (Territorial) Division. Currently, he is working as deputy ranger cum in-charge ranger, Jeypore Forest Range with a gross salary of ₹76,880 per month.

He is likely to be arrested on Saturday after the vigilance officials assess all his movable and immovable properties.