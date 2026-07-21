147-kg pregnant Ganga river dolphin rescued from UP canal, released into Rapti

In a coordinated operation involving teams from four districts of Uttar Pradesh, a 147-kg Ganga river dolphin trapped in a canal in Siswa Shukl village under Kaptanganj police station limits in Kushinagar district was successfully rescued and later released into the Rapti in Gorakhpur on Monday, officials said. Endangered aquatic mammal transported in a specially designed rescue ambulance with controlled water conditions to minimise stress during transit. (Sourced)

The endangered aquatic mammal was transported in a specially designed rescue ambulance equipped to maintain adequate water conditions and minimise stress during transit. Wildlife experts and forest officials carefully handled the dolphin because of its size and sensitivity.

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