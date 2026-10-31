Wayanad , A total of 149 families affected in the devastating 2024 landslides here were allotted houses in the second phase on Saturday. 149 more Wayanad landslide-affected families allotted houses in township through draw of lots

The houses allotted to them in the rehabilitation township for survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides here will be made ready for occupation by November 30, Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said.

The subsistence allowance provided to disaster-affected families staying in rented houses has also been extended until December, he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the allotment of houses through draw of lots at an event in Meppadi here, the minister said the government was committed to ensuring complete rehabilitation of those who lost everything in the disaster.

A total of 149 beneficiaries were allotted houses in different zones in the second phase.

In the first phase, 178 houses had been handed over to beneficiaries, he said.

The government would continue efforts to allot the remaining houses to eligible families in subsequent phases, he added.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique, who presided over the function, said rehabilitation activities in the township were in their final stages.

The government would provide the support needed to help affected families rebuild their lives, he said.

He said measures, including the writing off of loans taken by disaster-affected families, were progressing.

Arrangements had also been made to provide drinking water connections, electricity and documents related to land ownership for the houses, he said.

Construction work would continue until November 20.

An assessment meeting would be held thereafter, following which beneficiaries could visit their allotted houses and submit complaints in writing.

Further work would be planned after considering the complaints, the minister added.

The township is being developed at Elston Estate in Kalpetta to rehabilitate families who lost their homes and livelihoods in the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides.

The disaster, one of the most devastating in the history of Keralam, left several families homeless and triggered a large-scale rehabilitation effort involving the government and public support.

The second-phase allotment covered eligible beneficiaries from Phase 2A, Phase 2B and the appeal list.

The draw of lots was conducted in the presence of the ministers, district collector V Chelasini, and elected representatives.

Officials said that 16 service counters were arranged at the venue to help beneficiaries with ownership certificates, correction of addresses in ration cards, building numbers and electricity and drinking water connections.

Separate counters were also set up to receive complaints from disaster-affected people who were not included in the beneficiary list, they added.

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