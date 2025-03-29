14-yr-old girl raped near Bareilly City Station, hunt for suspect underway

A tragic incident occurred near Bareilly City Station late Thursday night, where a 14-year-old girl from Etah district, returning from the Purnagiri fair in Uttarakhand with her family, was allegedly raped by an unknown person. The Government Railway Police (GRP) admitted the victim to the District Women’s Hospital, from where she was transferred to a private medical college for advanced treatment. In a panic, the girl jumped off the train to join him, falling near the outer section of the platform. (For representation only)

According to Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff at Bareilly City Station, the girl approached them in a distressed state around 9:30 pm, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted. The RPF immediately alerted the GRP, who rushed the minor to the hospital. Upon receiving information, senior police officers took charge of the case.

In a statement to female police personnel, the girl recounted the events leading up to the assault. The girl stated that she was travelling by train with her father, aunt, and other relatives when the train halted at Bareilly City Station. Her father disembarked to purchase some items, but as the train started moving, he slipped while trying to reboard and was left behind. In a panic, the girl jumped off the train to join him, falling near the outer section of the platform. It was there that an unidentified man attacked and raped her.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya said, “Further details about the suspect’s appearance will be obtained from the victim once her condition stabilises. On basis of the complaint received, an FIR has been registered, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined. A thorough investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, GRP teams, in collaboration with local police, have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrator.

A senior police officer stated that the incident initially remained undisclosed, as the GRP did not inform the local police authorities. The matter only came to light when a memo regarding the girl’s hospital admission reached Kotwali police station. Following this, senior officials, including SSP Anurag Arya and SP City Manush Pareek, visited the hospital. Additionally, a deputy superintendent of police and additional staff has been assigned to support the GRP in the investigation.