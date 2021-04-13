IND USA
Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu launching the wheat procurement process at Khann, the largest mandi in Asia. (HT photo)
1.5 lakh tonne wheat arrived, 50% procured: Punjab minister

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Punjab minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu said on Monday that 1.48 lakh tonne of wheat had arrived in mandis over the past three days since procurement started on April 10.

“Of the total arrival of wheat, around 70,000 tonne has been procured,” Ashu said, while launching the procurement process of wheat at Khanna, Asia’s largest grain market.

To streamline the procurement process, while also adhering with covid-19 guidelines, the department has de-centralised the token (pass) system. Now, the Arhtiya association will issue tokens to the farmers, he said directing officials to resolve all grievances of commission agents related to receiving the pass.

He added that the government was working on plugging the shortage of gunny bags made of jute (bardana). “The shortage occurred as production was less due to covid, secondly the jute crop was also destroyed due to bad weather, which impacted the production. To meet demand, we are procuring plastic gunny bags for storing the crop,” said Ashu, claiming that the payment will be credited to farmers’ accounts within 48 hours. At no stage, the arhtiyas can hold payment of farmers under the direct benefit scheme, Ashua added.

