1,500 saplings planted using Miyawaki method in Varanasi

Using Miyawaki method, 1,500 saplings were planted on a private land on the banks of Ganga in the district on Sunday. Miyawaki forest can be developed on a smaller area by planting three types of plants in terms of their height. Saplings being planted using Miyawaki method along the Ganga banks. (HT Photo)

Around five years ago, the then divisional forest officer Mahavir Kaujalgi developed three Miyawaki forests in Varanasi. In this forest, short height tree species saplings, mid-height tree species and tallest species are planted in such a way that all plants co-exist and grow together.

The Miyawaki forest is named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki who developed it.

Umashankar Mehta, coordinator of ‘Bhoo Seva Jal Sewa’ campaign under which this plantation drive was carried out said that this is the fourth Miyawaki forest of Varanasi district.

This forest remains green throughout the year and some fruit bearing trees and saplings of other species are planted. The Miyawaki forest shelter birds in abundance as the avian get plenty of food.

Asha Trust coordinator Vallabhacharya Pandey said that a total of 1,500 plants of 25 species have been planted in an area of 2,100 square feet.