The active cases have climbed up to 1,217 while recoveries reached 2,01,270 after 72 people recuperated. (HT FILE)
153 new cases, 1 death in Himachal

Among the new infections, 32 were reported in Shimla, 31 in Mandi, 21 each in Chamba and Kangra, 20 in Kullu, 10 in Hamirpur, five in Una four in Solan, two in Sirmaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:00 AM IST

Himachal on Saturday recorded 153 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 2,06,027 while the toll mounted to 3,505 as one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Among the new infections, 32 were reported in Shimla, 31 in Mandi, 21 each in Chamba and Kangra, 20 in Kullu, 10 in Hamirpur, five in Una four in Solan, two in Sirmaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have climbed up to 1,217 while recoveries reached 2,01,270 after 72 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,391 cases followed by Mandi (27969), Shimla (25,707), Solan (22,412), Sirmaur (15,371), Hamirpur (14,557), Una (13,439), Bilaspur (12,906), Chamba (12,081), Kullu (9,134), Kinnaur (3,310) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,750).

