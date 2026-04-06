15-year-old Dalit girl chased and stabbed to death in Deoria; 2 held

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly chased into a wheat field and brutally murdered in Deoria district on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The body of the victim, Anjali, a resident of Nautan Hathiya Gadh village, was recovered from a field in the same village under the Rampur Karkhana police station limits. For representation only

The main accused, 22- year-old Aditya Singh alias Shivam Singh who belongs to OBC community, and his associate, 21-year-old Rakesh Kumar Gond who belongs to a Dalit community, have been arrested, said additional superintendent of police (South) Anand Kumar Pandey. The accused have been charged with murder and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim’s mother, Mansha Devi, filed a complaint stating her daughter was killed due to old enmity. SHO Ashwani Pradhan stated that further investigation is underway, and officials would investigate all aspects of the killing, including the claim of old enmity.

According to the police, the incident occurred Saturday evening when Anjali was intercepted by the two bike-borne youths while she was on her way to a nearby market with her elder sister, Gudiya, and younger brother, Asheesh, to repair a mobile phone.

The assailants assaulted the trio, and one of the accused then reportedly pulled out a knife, prompting the siblings to flee. While her sister and brother managed to escape and inform their family, Anjali ran into a nearby wheat field where the main accused chased and caught her.

Police further said the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon, causing injuries to her face and neck. Local residents, however, alleged that the attackers returned to the scene and slit her throat, killing her instantly before fleeing.

Police have also initiated an investigation using CCTV footage. Authorities added that the situation in the area remains under control.