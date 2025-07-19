18 minors rescued from factories, eateries in southeast Delhi

At least 18 children, aged between 12 and 17 years, were rescued from factories and eateries in southeast Delhi’s Okhla and Govindpuri area on Thursday. The children were allegedly trafficked by different persons who brought them from their hometowns in West Bengal, UP and Bihar to Delhi and made them work for 12-14 hours daily. Sixteen boys and two girls were rescued who worked in factories and dhabas. (HT Archive)

Police said the children were promised wages around 9000 per month by their employers and traffickers but were hardly paid half the amount.

The rescue operation was led by Prayas JAC Society and Bal Vikas Dhara along with SDM Kalkaji team, Tehsildar, Labour Department team and Delhi Police.

“We had earlier received inputs from various sources about young boys and girls working in factories, some in very harsh and dangerous conditions. They were mostly working in factories/workshops dealing with car repair and washing, thread work, plastic work, among others. Some were also made to work in eateries as helpers and cleaners. At first, we identified these spots and verified the inputs. The team then worked to identify more such children who were forced to work nearby…” said a Prayas JAC Society official.

On Thursday, with civic authorities, the teams went to seven different establishments. They said a total of 18 children (16 boys and two girls) were rescued who worked in factories and dhabas (eateries).

The NGO official added, “A total of seven establishments were sealed. We found they worked to help their families financially. Their medical examinations were conducted and children were sent to the Children Homes concerned. Later, they will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and further rehabilitation process will be initiated”

A senior police officer said, “We had received information from local NGOs and authorities about the rescue mission. Local staff was deployed and minors were found working at seven to eight factories. They were all forced to work in production for 12-14 hours and paid meagre wages. We will lodge cases against the employers.”