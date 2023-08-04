Tripura: 182 dengue cases detected so far, no deaths reported

The Tripura health department has identified 182 cases of dengue across the state, of which 158 were found in Sepahijala district alone, while the remaining 24 were detected in Mohanpur and Kanchanmala, officials said. For representational purposes only. (Shutterstock image)

“We have found a significant rise in dengue cases at Dhanpur in Sepahijala district where 158 cases were found in one week. We received reports of a rise in cases of fever since July 13. So far, we have no report of dengue-related deaths,” Supriya Mullick Dutta, director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine, said.

According to health department records, 2,038 dengue-related tests have been conducted so far. Some cases were also reported from Dhalai district.

“So far, 50 cases of dengue have come to our hospital. Currently, 33 patients are admitted here. Except one who is in the ICU, no patient has complications,” medical superintendent Shankar Chakraborty of Tripura’s first referral centre Govind Ballabh Pant hospital said.

The state has undertaken initiatives to prevent the spread of the disease by deploying rapid response team from Agartala Government Medical College to identify the sources of the disease and to ensure health services to people living in affected areas.

