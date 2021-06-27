184 new cases, 6 deaths in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 184 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,01,547 while the death toll mounted to 3,455 after six more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 37 were reported in Shimla, 28 in Chamba, 25 each in Kangra and Kullu, 24 in Mandi, 17 in Hamirpur, seven in Kinnaur, six in Solan five in Sirmaur, three each in Bilaspur and Una and two in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries reached 1,96,178 after 249 people recuperated while the active cases came down to 1,885.

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,786 cases followed by Mandi where 27,054 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 25,106 cases.

Solan has 22,179 cases, Sirmaur 15,306, Hamirpur 14,326, Una 13,250, Bilaspur 12,628, Chamba 11,099, Kullu 8,881, Kinnaur 3,225 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,707.