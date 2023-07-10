Teen forms gang, steals motorbikes to buy expensive gifts for girlfriend

LUCKNOW An 18-year-old boy, originally from Nepal, has been arrested, along with his two aides, allegedly for stealing vehicles from various locations of Lucknow to buy expensive gifts for his girlfriend. The accused formed a three-member gang that also involved his girlfriend’s brother and his friend. (HT Photo)

The accused formed a three-member gang that also involved his girlfriend’s brother and his friend who would steal two-wheelers from various locations, and sell them at a price as low as ₹2-3 thousand, said Police.

“Police have found as many as 17 two-wheelers from their possession which were stolen from various locations of Lucknow. There is a possibility that more vehicles are yet to be retrieved from them as the investigation is underway,” said DCP South Vineet Jaiswal.

“The prime accused has been identified as Ansh Singh, 18, originally from Nepal. He currently lives in the Manak Nagar area with his family. His gang included his girlfriend’s brother Deepak Sharma, 22, and his friend Priyanshu Kasyap, 21, both residents of Lucknow,” said Police in its press note.

“The three were arrested from Lok Bandhu crossing in Krishna Nagar during a vehicle checking drive. As many as 17 two-wheelers, along with a master key to open them, were found from the accused. They had kept them hidden behind bushes in Kashiram colony,” said police.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing vehicles in large numbers. The three have even lost count of how many vehicles they have stolen so far. The accused would mostly lift vehicles from near the emergency ward of Lok Bandhu Hospital.

“We would steal the vehicles of patients’ attendees, who often forget to lock their motorbikes. We would also pose as informal valets and then take away their vehicles with keys,” the accused told police.

“Krishna Nagar police in its preliminary investigation found out that these vehicles seized were stolen from various locations of Lucknow. Their number plates were changed to sell them off. The detailed criminal record of the accused is also being sought from Nepal,” DCP added.

When asked about the reason behind the crime, accused Ansh Singh told police that he was stealing the vehicles to fulfil his girlfriends’ needs. He would sell them off and buy expensive gifts for his girlfriend.

“The matter is still under investigation. All three accused were booked under various sections of IPC. Gangster Act will also be added to the FIR,” said the DCP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON