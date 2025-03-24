2 held over pregnant woman’s death in Greater Noida

Greater Noida A 27-year-old fake doctor and a director of a private hospital in Dadri were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of a 24-year-old pregnant woman and her baby, who died during delivery after “excessive bleeding” in Greater Noida on January 3, said officers. The woman later died while undergoing treatment, and doctors said that her infant had also died inside the womb. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Juhi Singh, 27, who worked as the doctor, and Rajiv Bhati, 38, director of the hospital, both residents of Dadri. An investigation by a team of five doctors, under the supervision of chief medical officer (CMO), however, found that the suspects lacked required qualification. The hospital was being run for the last five years.

The case came to light following a complaint from Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kailashpur in Dadri, and a case under 319 (2) ) (cheating by personation), 318 (2) (cheating), 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 34 (2) of the National Medical Commission Act was registered at Dadri police station.

“On January 2, my pregnant sister-in-law Komal was admitted to a private hospital in Dadri following labour pain. The operation started around 4.30pm. But till around 4am next day, doctors kept us assured that things were under control… but later suggested that she needed to be shifted to another hospital citing oxygen problem,” he reported in the first information report (FIR).

While being shifted to another hospital, Komal revealed that “they (doctors) forcefully tried to conduct the delivery, which caused bleeding”, reads the FIR.

The woman later died while undergoing treatment, and doctors said that her infant had also died inside the womb, said police.

Later, the case was reported to the Dadri police station and the health department. “The CMO formed a probe team that submitted its report on February 22,” said station house officer (Dadri) Arvind Kumar, adding that the suspects failed to produce legal medical certificates before the team.

“As of now, no other such complaint has been received against them. But we are investigating previous cases as well,” Kumar added.

The post-mortem examination revealed that the woman died from “excessive bleeding”. Based on the CMO’s report and investigation, a case was registered on March 10. Further investigation is underway.

HT reached out to Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Narendra Kumar but since he joined the office on March 1, he said he would check the previous records for the details of the “report”.