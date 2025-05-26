2 IAS officers among 11 injured in bee attack near Deogarh caves

A swarm of bees attacked a total of 11 people, including a group of senior administrative officials—among them two IAS officers—near the Buddhist caves in the dense forest area of Deogarh on Sunday, triggering panic and leaving several injured. The incident took place while the officials were on a multi-day visit to the district to review developmental projects and evaluate tourism potential. After inspecting the remains of the Dashavatara temple, the group proceeded towards the nearby Buddhist caves. (VIDEO GRAB)

Among those injured were Sunil Kumar Verma, special secretary (silk development), chief development officer (CDO) KK Pandey, and additional district magistrate (ADM) for Namami Gange, Rajesh Srivastava, according to officials in Lalitpur.

The incident took place while the officials were on a multi-day visit to the district to review developmental projects and evaluate tourism potential. After inspecting the remains of the Dashavatara temple, the group proceeded towards the nearby Buddhist caves. As they neared the site, a swarm of bees suddenly attacked, triggering a chaotic stampede.

According to eyewitnesses, the sudden attack left several officials and staff members scrambling for safety. While some managed to take cover inside vehicles, others fled into the forest, hiding behind trees. However, senior officers—including the special secretary, CDO, and ADM—were unable to escape in time and suffered the worst of the attack.

Orderlies and security personnel accompanying the team tried to shield the officials during the chaos, but they too were stung in the process of the rescue effort.

Upon receiving the information, Sanjeev Jain, managing president of the Digambar Jain Committee, and secretary Gaurav Jain, along with local villagers, rushed to the scene. They provided immediate assistance by covering the injured with blankets and coordinating with emergency services.

ADM (finance and revenue) Ankur Srivastava and sub-divisional magistrate Chandra Bhushan Pratap, along with a team of officials and ambulances, also arrived at the site from Kuchdau and Garhauli villages. The injured were promptly evacuated and rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, district magistrate Akshay Tripathi stated that the special secretary, along with other district officials, was visiting Lalitpur to conduct a physical inspection of major development initiatives such as the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Smart Gaon Project, and Tapa Gaon Scheme. These projects, focused on infrastructure and public welfare, represent investments of over ₹50 crore in the district.

As part of the visit, the officials were also assessing the tourism potential of the Deogarh region, including historical landmarks like the Dashavatara Temple and the Buddhist caves.

Tripathi said that all officers and accompanying personnel injured in the bee attack were receiving treatment at the district hospital. He added that immediate medical aid was provided, and additional care was being arranged as needed.

“All necessary steps have been taken to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured, all of them are in stable,” Tripathi said. “We are closely monitoring their recovery,” he added.

ADM Rajesh Srivastava, however, has been referred to Jhansi Medical College, he said.