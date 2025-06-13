2 killed, 3 injured in separate accidents on MG Road and Sohna elevated road

Gurugram: A man travelling in an auto rickshaw and another riding a motorcycle died after allegedly being hit by speeding cars on MG Road and the Sohna elevated road, police said on Friday. Separate FIRs were registered for causing death by negligence and rash driving at DLF’s Sector 29 and Bhondsi police stations on Thursday and Friday for the two accidents. (HT FILE PHOTO)

They said the first incident took place near the Westin Hotel at 9.50am on Thursday, when an auto rickshaw carrying two passengers was going to Kherki Daula from the Iffco Chowk metro station.

Gurugram police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar identified the deceased as 39-year-old Manoj Kumar Kushwaha, originally from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his family in Shahdara, Delhi.

“He was travelling to Kherki Daula for some work when an unidentified car hit the auto rickshaw in which he was travelling and fled. The three-wheeler turned over and Kushwaha and two other passengers along with the driver were injured,” he said.

Kumar said the injured people were taken to a private hospital in Sector 43, where Kushwaha succumbed to his injuries.

In the second accident, 35-year-old Sheikh Raboil Islam died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on the Sohna elevated road near Ghamroj toll plaza at 3.40pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Sohna sub-divisional hospital and was later shifted to the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati College and Hospital in Nalhar, Nuh. He was later shifted to a hospital in Faridabad, where he died in the course of treatment on Thursday evening, police said.

They said Islam was a bullion trader in Nuh and was returning from Delhi when the accident took place. Police teams are scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the cars involved in both the incidents.

