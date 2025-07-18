2 killed, 30 injured after bus rams into truck on Yamuna expressway

Two people, including a bus driver, were killed and 30 others were injured when a sleeper coach rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Tappal police station in Aligarh around 4 am on Thursday. The damaged bus at the accident site. (HT PHOTO)

The driver died on the spot, said circle officer of Khair in Aligarh, Varun Singh, adding that the bus was en route from Kanpur to Delhi and met with the accident at the 53-kilometre milestone

The injured were taken to the hospital, with four in serious condition. Later during treatment, one of the seriously injured woman passengers succumbed to her injuries, he added.

The bus was carrying 60 passengers at the time of the accident.

The deceased driver was identified as Shahnawaz (32), a native of Hapur who was residing in Bulandshahr’s Dibai. The injured passengers were from Delhi, Sonepat, Kanpur and Balia. The woman who died during treatment has not yet been identified, he added.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. It is suspected that the sleeper bus driver may have dozed off while driving—a common cause of early morning accidents on expressways, he said.