2 maids booked for stealing from house in Hadapsar

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:11 AM IST

PUNE Two women who work as house helps were booked for allegedly stealing valuables from their employer’s house in Hadapsar.

The women worked in a house in Amanora Park Town for around two months between July and mid-September, according to the complaint. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 40-year-old woman who had employed the two women.

“We have not yet arrested them. We are investigating the claims. The complainant says that both the women worked for a few days,” said assistant inspector S Padsalkar of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant claimed that the women took 2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth 1 lakh from her house.

A case under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of employer’s property) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.

