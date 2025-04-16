2 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two Maoists, carrying a collective bounty of ₹13 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said on Wednesday. The two Maoists—Haldar and Rame — carried rewards of ₹ 8 lakh and ₹ 5 lakh, respectively, on their heads. (Representational image)

Police said that the encounter took place on Tuesday evening in a forest of Kilam-Bargum villages along the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts.

“A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police were out for anti-naxal operation following the input of presence of Maoists. When the team reached near Maoists they started firing and the encounter starred,” said inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

So far, bodies of two Naxalites along with one AK-47 rifle and other weapons and explosives have been recovered from the spot, he said, adding the search operation was underway in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Haldar, a Maoist commander and member of the east Bastar division of Maoists, and Rame, an area committee member, the IG said.

Haldar and Rame carried rewards of ₹8 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively, on their heads, he said.

With the latest action, 140 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 123 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Narayanpur and Kondagaon.