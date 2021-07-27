Home / Cities / Others / 2 Mumbai lawyers, five employees of law firm booked for rape, molestation
2 Mumbai lawyers, five employees of law firm booked for rape, molestation

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Marine Drive police on Saturday booked two Mumbai-based lawyers and five employees of a law firm on the charges of rape, sexual harassment, molestation, extortion and theft on the basis of complaint by a 35-year-old lawyer. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

The Andheri resident alleged that the incidents took place between May 22 and July 23 when she was working at the Nariman Point office of the law firm of the main accused.

“She alleged that the lawyer had raped her on the pretext of offering her a job in his law firm. He also allegedly blackmailed her and demanded 50 lakh from her,” said a police officer.

She claimed that the lawyer’s friend, also a noted counsel, molested and sexually harassed her. She alleged that the lawyer’s five employees, including two women, had stolen 10,000 from her and aided their boss in the crimes. The police have begun the process of recording statements of witnesses. They are also verifying the allegations.

