2 Nigerian among 10 Ludhiana central jail inmates booked for possessing mobile phones

others
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:00 AM IST

In the first case, the Ludhiana central jail staff nabbed inmates Deepak Kumar, Damanpreet Singh, two Nigerian nationals— Ogbonaya Chukwedi Emmanuel and Anthony Ugochukwu Okpala. The staff recovered six mobile phones from their possession on October 21

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

At least 11 mobile phones were recovered from ten inmates, including two Nigerian nationals, of Ludhiana Central jail during a special checking by the staff.

In the first case, the jail staff nabbed inmates Deepak Kumar, Damanpreet Singh, two Nigerian nationals— Ogbonaya Chukwedi Emmanuel and Anthony Ugochukwu Okpala. The staff recovered six mobile phones from their possession on October 21.

Emmanuel of Abuja, Nigeria, was arrested by Khanna police on November 28, 2018 for drug peddling. A total of 1.7 kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

Okpala was arrested by Ludhiana Rural police in March 2020 for drug peddling.

In the second case, four mobile phones were recovered from Manpreet Singh, Avtar Singh, Amandeep Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Suraj Kumar and Karamjit Singh.

Similarly, the jail staff found one mobile phone and two SIM cards lying abandoned in the barrack number 7.

The Division number 7 police lodged three separate cases under Sections 52A (1) of the Prison Act against the accused.

Earlier on October 21, the Division number 7 police had booked Ebuka Okonkwo, a Nigerian national— an undertrial— among 11 inmates of Ludhiana Central jail, after mobile phones were recovered from their possession during a special checking.

