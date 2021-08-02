2 of K’shetra gang that tricked people into sharing bank details nabbed

The cyber-crime branch of Kurukshetra police claimed to have busted a gang involved in online fraud by arresting two of its members on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar and Azharuddin Ansari of Dumka of Jharkhand. The duo, along with other gang members, allegedly siphoned off money from people’s bank accounts by posing as bank officials over the phone.

Police have recovered three ATM cards and ₹30,000 from their possession. Kurukshetra deputy superintendent of police (DSP, headquarters) Subhash Chander said Manoj Kumar of Ladwa had filed a complaint with the police in March, alleging that anonymous callers had withdrawn ₹1,97,500 from the account of his wife.

He further revealed that his wife had got calls from anonymous numbers, claiming that they were calling from the bank. The accused then tricked her to share her ATM card details on the pretext of generating a secure ATM pin.

The DSP said that following the leads in this case had led them to gang running a racket of online fraud. They had nabbed the two accused by tracing the mobile numbers from where the calls had been made.

The cop said that the gang’s mastermind, Salman Ansari, and others are absconding, and efforts are on to nab them.

The two arrested accused were produced in the court and sent to eight-day police remand.